Charlotte Ree
Charlotte Ree is an avid baker and recipe developer with an Instagram presence of 28k followers. Based in Sydney, Australia, she develops recipes and content for brands such as Marimekko, Kenwood, and Williams-Sonoma. When she isn’t baking, Charlotte is usually traveling as part of her day job as communications manager for a book publisher. JUST DESSERTS is her first book. You can find her at: charlotteree.com or on her mouth-watering Instagram @charlotteree.Read More
