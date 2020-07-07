Just Desserts

This pocket-sized baking book is awash in charm, color, and smart puns for bakers: you can have your cake and eat it too! Thirty recipes range from chocolate brownies, shortbread caramel slice, and chocolate chip cookies to layered berry pavlova and chocolate ganache bundt. Its compact size makes it unintimidating and also a perfect gift, even if it’s just for yourself. In Charlotte’s own words, You’d butter believe this is the only baking book you’ll need.