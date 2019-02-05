Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15, 2019

HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH

Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop

 


Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.

 


HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.

 

This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!

Meet The Author: Kristen Tomlan

Kristen Tomlan is the founder and CEO of DO, Cookie Dough Confections, the world’s first cookie dough scoop shop. A former design and brand consultant, Tomlan launched DO as an ecommerce site out of her New York City apartment, and has since grown the business into a national phenomenon. Her flagship shop in New York City’s Greenwich Village has expanded to include pop-up shops and now ships nationwide. Kristen lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Chris, and their rescue pup, Nelly. This is her first cookbook.

110 Doughlicious Confections to Eat, Bake, and Share

by

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Desserts

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $28 / $35 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9781538748886

