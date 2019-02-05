Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kristen Tomlan
Kristen Tomlan is the founder and CEO of DO, Cookie Dough Confections, the world’s first cookie dough scoop shop. A former design and brand consultant, Tomlan launched DO as an ecommerce site out of her New York City apartment, and has since grown the business into a national phenomenon. Her flagship shop in New York City’s Greenwich Village has expanded to include pop-up shops and now ships nationwide. Kristen lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Chris, and their rescue pup, Nelly. This is her first cookbook.Read More
By the Author
Hello, Cookie Dough
Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shopFinally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always…