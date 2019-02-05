Kristen Tomlan

Kristen Tomlan is the founder and CEO of DO, Cookie Dough Confections, the world’s first cookie dough scoop shop. A former design and brand consultant, Tomlan launched DO as an ecommerce site out of her New York City apartment, and has since grown the business into a national phenomenon. Her flagship shop in New York City’s Greenwich Village has expanded to include pop-up shops and now ships nationwide. Kristen lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Chris, and their rescue pup, Nelly. This is her first cookbook.

