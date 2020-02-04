Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Stacy Michelson
Stacy Michelson is a freelance illustrator living in Los Angeles. She specializes in all things food, after spending years working in the restaurant industry and watching more food-related TV than she cares to admit. Her growing fan base on Instragram loves her whimisical style of food art, which she features on merchandise from prints, posters, to enamel pins. She’s been featured in articles by Brit + Co and Voyage LA, and has appeared on KCRW’s “Good Food” radio show.Read More
