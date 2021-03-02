Ramsay in 10

Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, DINNER IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.



3 Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay returns with 100 new exciting, speedy recipes inspired by his hit YouTube series, Dinner in 10, challenging you to get in the kitchen and start cooking.



DINNER IN 10 has recipes for when you need something quick to assemble, and recipes for when you want to take a little more care to cook something wonderful but still in minimal time. With next to no preparation and under 10 minutes cooking time you can whip up a sweet Microwave dessert, fry up a scintillating chicken dish, or with only a little more effort and time you can have a taste of the Mediterranean in a flash with Gordon's Chicken gyros flatbreads.



These are recipes to make time and time again, and you'll get faster each time you cook with Gordon's tips for speeding up your cooking and cutting your prep times. With everything you have on your plate, you can relax in the knowledge that you'll have dinner on the table in under 20 minutes instead of 45.