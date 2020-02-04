Ever wondered where marshmallows come from? Stumped on the right way to peel an artichoke? Or curious about the history of ranch dressing? Look no further — the answers are right here in this whimsically-illustrated compendium that spotlights 100 different foods, from the banal to the bizarre.



Packed with tons of food facts and tips, and featuring delightful illustrations and hand-drawn text, Eat This Book is perfect for visual learners and the culinary-curious. Handy as a kitchen reference, but pretty enough for a coffee table, it will inspire you to acquaint yourself with unfamiliar produce from the farmer’s market (jackfruit or lotus root, anyone?), or find a new appreciation for old stand-bys (ketchup, cinnamon, coffee) that are already lurking in your fridge or cupboard .