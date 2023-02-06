Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Nathalie Lété: Mushrooms 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 13, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World
A morel, a pair of butter-yellow chanterelles, a beautiful speckled red agaricus—in this budding grove of magic mushrooms, retrace the magic of Nathalie Lete’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use