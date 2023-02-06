Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: In the Dark Garden 500-Piece Puzzle

by Nathalie Lété

by Artisan Puzzle

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $24.95

Regular Price $30.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 13, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290480

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World

Walking into the garden at night is like entering a dream. Moths flit about, night blossoms bloom, and look!—the little hedgehog freezes, waiting for you to pass. Piece by piece, retrace the magic of Nathalie Lété’s imagination and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery.

Featuring:
  • 500 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"

Artisan Puzzle