Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Nathalie Lété: Fall Foxes 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World
It’s like a meditation on the beauty of fall in the woods, lit with reds and browns and oranges. But what of the foxes—have they stepped out to guide us, or should we continue on our way? Perhaps the message will become clear as we reconstruct this artist’s dream, piece by piece, color by color.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use