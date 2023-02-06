Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nathalie Lété: Fall Foxes 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: Fall Foxes 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Nathalie Lété

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Aug 23, 2022

9781648291760

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World

It’s like a meditation on the beauty of fall in the woods, lit with reds and browns and oranges. But what of the foxes—have they stepped out to guide us, or should we continue on our way? Perhaps the message will become clear as we reconstruct this artist’s dream, piece by piece, color by color.

Featuring:

  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"

What's Inside

