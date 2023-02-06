Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Nathalie Lété

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $19.99

Regular Price $24.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 23, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291753

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World

Like flowers with wings, butterflies hover and dance and display their beauty wherever the eye can find them. In this garden vignette, drift along with the magic of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery. And don’t forget the ladybugs.

Featuring:

  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Artisan Puzzle