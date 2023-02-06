Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World
Like flowers with wings, butterflies hover and dance and display their beauty wherever the eye can find them. In this garden vignette, drift along with the magic of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery. And don’t forget the ladybugs.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"
