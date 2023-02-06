Nathalie Lété: Butterfly Dreams 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World



Like flowers with wings, butterflies hover and dance and display their beauty wherever the eye can find them. In this garden vignette, drift along with the magic of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery. And don’t forget the ladybugs.



Featuring:

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 19" x 23 4/5"