Desktop Confessional

by

Absolve your sins from the comfort of your office with the Desktop Confessional, a charming mini replica of the classic confessional booth that is always here to say “You are forgiven!”

Press your fingers on the kneeler of this stylized mini confessional to receive a daily dose of absolution!

This kit includes:
  • 3″ miniature confessional, with light-up screen and pressure-activated kneeler that says “You are forgiven.”
  • 48-page illustrated mini book.
Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Parodies

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762472246

Trade Paperback
