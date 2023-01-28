Free shipping on orders $35+

The Artisanal Kitchen: Baking for Breakfast
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Artisanal Kitchen: Baking for Breakfast

33 Muffin, Biscuit, Egg, and Other Sweet and Savory Dishes for a Special Morning Meal

by Cheryl Day

by Griffith Day

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 4, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 4, 2018

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579658847

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Courses & Dishes / Breakfast

Description

Make the happiest meal of the day even happier with 33 recipes for baked deliciousness from Cheryl and Griffith Day, New York Times bestselling authors and owners of Savannah’s must-visit Back in the Day Bakery. Whether you’re hosting a brunch or feeding the family, try these irresistible recipes for authentic Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits; inspired muffins, coffee cakes, and quick breads; one beautiful Farmers’-Market Quiche; and so much more.
 
This book has been adapted from The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook (Artisan, 2012) and Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love (Artisan, 2015).

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Artisanal Kitchen