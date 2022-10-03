50 Pies, 50 States

Description

A love letter written in pie crust to every state in the union—a delicious portrait of the country with more than 50 recipes for extraordinary pies that taste just like home.



There's nothing quite so American as a slice of pie. That's what Stacey Mei Yan Fong learned growing up in Singapore and Hong Kong, watching movies set in the United States and dreaming about taking a road trip from coast to coast, stopping at diners along the way. After college in Savannah and a decade as a fashion designer, Stacey turned her passion for home baking into an ode to her chosen home: honoring the people, places, and flavors that made her love this country with a pie for each state.



Each pie is an impressive, whimsical tribute that encapsulates a state's unique flavors and honors its culture.

· For South Dakota, Stacey researched Indigenous ingredients with a chef from the Sioux nation to create her Wild Rice Pudding Pie.

· For Illinois, she created a Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie.

· For Nevada, she brought a Las Vegas all-you-can-eat-buffet into eight extraordinary savory and sweet slices.

And there are plenty of crowd pleasers, such as:

· Kentucky's Derby Pie with Blackberry Sauce

· Mississippi Mud Pie

· Idaho’s Mashed Potato Pie with Hash Brown Crust and Scallop Potato Topping

· Georgia's Sweet Tea Peach Pie with Pecan Crumble

· North Dakota’s Tater Tot Hot Dish Pie

With bonus pies to honor Stacey’s trajectory from Southeast Asia to her Brooklyn home, like:

· A Pandan Custard Pie for her birthplace of Singapore

· A Kope Jahe Pie in honor of her childhood in Indonesia

· A Honey Peach Pie for her time at the Savannah College of Art and Design

· And a Bagel Order Pie to celebrate her new forever New York City home



Every pie is an opportunity to celebrate–or defend your home state's honor. Bake your way through and you'll taste the full range of flavors that America has to offer.



With recipes organized like the all-American roadtrip we've all wanted to complete, this book is a journey through the wonders of pie for bakers of all skill levels–and the story of one extraordinary woman who chose to make this place her home.

