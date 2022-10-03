Stacey Mei Yan Fong

Stacey Mei Yan Fong is a home baker living in Brooklyn, NY. She was born in Singapore, lived in Indonesia, grew up in Hong Kong, and moved to the States to pursue a degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She spent a decade designing in the fashion industry, and during that time she launched her "50 Pies 50 States" project which led to her slinging pies at Four and Twenty Blackbirds Pie Shop. Now, her pies have been featured by CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, Eater, and beyond.