No More Homework! No More Tests!

Sillier than a teacher with hiccups! Funnier than toilet the bottom of the principal’s shoe!



Here are the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book, selected by Bruce Lansky, the “King of Giggle Poetry,” with the help of thousands of elementary-school children. Read about why there are no more flies in the school kitchen, what can be found in a student’s desk, how to eat a bag lunch, creatures in the classroom, and many more hilarious topics.