No More Homework! No More Tests!
Kids' Favorite Funny School Poems
Sillier than a teacher with hiccups! Funnier than toilet the bottom of the principal’s shoe!Read More
Here are the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book, selected by Bruce Lansky, the “King of Giggle Poetry,” with the help of thousands of elementary-school children. Read about why there are no more flies in the school kitchen, what can be found in a student’s desk, how to eat a bag lunch, creatures in the classroom, and many more hilarious topics.
“Even the most reluctant readers will get caught up in the mix of fun…this collection is guaranteed to elicit laughs.” —Booklist