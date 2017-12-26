Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

No More Homework! No More Tests!

No More Homework! No More Tests!

Kids' Favorite Funny School Poems

Selected by

Illustrated by

Sillier than a teacher with hiccups! Funnier than toilet the bottom of the principal’s shoe!

Here are the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book, selected by Bruce Lansky, the “King of Giggle Poetry,” with the help of thousands of elementary-school children. Read about why there are no more flies in the school kitchen, what can be found in a student’s desk, how to eat a bag lunch, creatures in the classroom, and many more hilarious topics.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

On Sale: October 12th 2010

Price: $7.99

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781442416437

Running Press Logo
“Even the most reluctant readers will get caught up in the mix of fun…this collection is guaranteed to elicit laughs.” —Booklist
