A Bad Case of the Giggles
A Bad Case of the Giggles

Poems That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

by Bruce Lansky

Illustrated by Stephen Carpenter

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781416951971

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 1st 2013

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 128

The Giggles Are Gonna Get You!

Bolt the doors and get out of earshot when kids discover A Bad Case of the Giggles. One of the funniest collections of children’s poetry, this book includes creations from some of the most entertaining children’s poets, including Kenn Nesbitt, Bruce Lansky, Eric Ode, Bill Dodds, Joyce Armor, Linda Knaus, Eileen Spinelli, Robert Scotellaro, Rebecca Kai Dotlich and more.

