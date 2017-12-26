The Giggles Are Gonna Get You!



Bolt the doors and get out of earshot when kids discover A Bad Case of the Giggles. One of the funniest collections of children’s poetry, this book includes creations from some of the most entertaining children’s poets, including Kenn Nesbitt, Bruce Lansky, Eric Ode, Bill Dodds, Joyce Armor, Linda Knaus, Eileen Spinelli, Robert Scotellaro, Rebecca Kai Dotlich and more.