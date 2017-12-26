Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bruce Lansky
By the Author
100,000 + Baby Names
The most helpful, complete, and yearly up-to-date name bookWhat's new about names? The new edition of 100,000+ Baby Names by Bruce Lansky features the most…
Miles of Smiles
You'll Find a Smile on Every Page of this Book!Thousands of elementary-school students helped Bruce Lansky, “The King of Giggle Poetry,” pick the poems by…
A Bad Case of the Giggles
The Giggles Are Gonna Get You!Bolt the doors and get out of earshot when kids discover A Bad Case of the Giggles. One of the…
Kids Pick The Funniest Poems
Betcha laugh!This is one of the most popular collections of funny poetry for kids ever published. It’s a classic because it’s the first collection of…
Giggle Poetry Reading Lessons
How Giggle Poetry Reading Lessons Turn Struggling Readers into Happy Readers — For Grades 2–5.Many struggling readers are embarrassed to read aloud. They are often…
Age Happens
A gift of laughter for your aging friends and relatives (or comic relief for yourself). Here are the funniest quotes and cartoons about growing older…
My Teacher's In Detention
This book delivers 45 hilarious poems about school that cover everything from homework and tests to detention and school lunches. Well-known poets Bruce Lansky, Kenn…
If Kids Ruled the School
If Kids Ruled the School contains 50 giggle-inducing poems about school, covering everything from homework and tests to school lunches and detention. The book contains…
Our New Baby
Here’s a great way to record the milestones and memories from pregnancy through your baby’s first year.Our New Baby Calendar is an instructional, motivational, and…
60,000+ Baby Names
An expanded edition of 55,000+ Baby Names with over 60,000 names and 200 fun, helpful lists of names to consider. It also has the latest…
What I Did on My Summer Vacation
Summer days are here again!Here are over forty sidesplitting poems about summer vacation, covering everything from the much-anticipated last day of school to family road…
25,000+ Baby Names
Select the perfect name for your new baby!Not sure what to name your child? Torn between a traditional family name and an up-and-coming name? Or…
5-Star Baby Name Advisor
Name Your Baby The Smart Way! You use star ratings to select restaurants, hotels, movies, and mutual funds. Now Bruce Lansky's 5-Star Baby Name Advisor…
15,000+ Baby Names
You'll find a name for your new baby in this book! 15,000+ Baby Names was designed to let you easily scan through a list girls'…
Mary Had a Little Jam
These original nursery rhymes recount the latest adventures of Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty, Old King Cole, Old Mother Hubbard, Little Boy Blue, Little Bo-Peep,…
No More Homework! No More Tests!
Sillier than a teacher with hiccups! Funnier than toilet the bottom of the principal's shoe!Here are the funniest poems about school ever collected in one…
Very Best Baby Name Book
The Very Best Baby Name Book has 60,000+ names and 300+ helpful lists of names to consider, making it a leading choice for parents-to-be. It…
I've Been Burping in the Classroom
Get ready to sing your way through class with this fun songbook all about school. Each page contains color illustrations that add even more appeal…
Nuestro nuevo bebe
La mejor forma de conservar los momentos y recuerdos más importantes desde el embarazo y hasta el primer año de vida de su bebé. (Here’s…
The Best Baby Name Book in the Whole Wide World
The fun, easy way to name your baby! * over 13,001 boys' and girls' names, nicknames and variations * origins, meanings, and famous namesakes *…