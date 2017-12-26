Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bruce Lansky

Bruce Lansky is the #1 author of baby-name books in North America, selling over 11.5 millions copies of baby name books. His other name books include: The Best Baby Name Book in the Whole Wide World, The Very Best Baby Name Book, 60,000+ Baby Names, 25,000+ Baby Names, 15,000+ Baby Names.
