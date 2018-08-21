100,000+ Baby Names

Hundreds of newly popular names and variations

The latest list of top 100 names for boys and girls

The latest naming trends: what’s hot and what’s not

The most rapidly rising and falling top 1,000 names

Updated lists of names to consider, including names of newly famous people and fictional characters

The most popular gender-neutral names and their rates of use (more for boys, more for girls, or 50/50)

New (and classic) celebrity baby names

What’s new about names? The new edition of 100,000+ BabyNames by Bruce Lansky features the most up-to-date lists of names, trends, advice, and fascinating facts about names, including:And our list of names from around the world keeps growing! Here you’ll find more than 100,000 names–complete with origins, meanings, variations, and famous namesakes. You’ll find names from major linguistic and ethnic groups of origin, including English (19,000 names), Latin (11,000 names), Greek (11,000 names), American (11,000 names), Hebrew (9,000 names), Hispanic (9,000 names), French (8,000 names), Irish (7,000 names), and German (6,000 names)–plus thousands of Scottish, Welsh, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Scandinavian, Polish, Native American, Hawaiian, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Australian/Aboriginal, African, and Hindi names. The list features unique spellings of popular names that are catching on, plus newly popular names and variations not listed in other books and websites.