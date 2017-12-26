My Teacher's In Detention
My Teacher's In Detention

Kids' Favorite Funny School Poems

by Bruce Lansky

Illustrated by Stephen Carpenter

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780689052453

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: July 1st 2006

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Stories In Verse

PAGE COUNT: 80

This book delivers 45 hilarious poems about school that cover everything from homework and tests to detention and school lunches. Well-known poets Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, and Robert Pottle — plus many more great Giggle Poets — wrote these gems.

