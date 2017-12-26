Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What I Did on My Summer Vacation

What I Did on My Summer Vacation

Kids' Favorite Funny Summer Vacation Poems

Selected by

Illustrated by

Summer days are here again! Here are over forty sidesplitting poems about summer vacation, covering everything from the much-anticipated last day of school to family road trips, wacky days at summer camp, learning how to swim, dizzying roller coaster rides, fun-filled days at the beach, and finally, the dreaded first day of the new school year.

These hilarious poems written by Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Robert Pottle, Eric Ode, and Neal Levin, and the rest of the all-star gang of Giggle Poets are sure to make you count the days until summer vacation begins!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

On Sale: March 3rd 2009

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781416970477

Running Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Giggle Poetry