Revenge of the Lunch Ladies
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Revenge of the Lunch Ladies

The Hilarious Book of School Poetry

by Kenn Nesbitt

Illustrated by Mike Gordon

Illustrated by Carl Gordon

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781416943648

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: July 10th 2007

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

PAGE COUNT: 80

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
The lunch ladies will finally have their revenge! From the lunch ladies getting back at kids who complain about cafeteria food, to principals who disappear into thin air, school has never been so funny. Revenge of the Lunch Ladies is sure to keep the laughs coming with each giggle-packed page. Kenn Nesbitt has created forty-five silly poems and songs all about school.

Revenge of the Lunch Ladies is sure to keep the laughs coming with each giggle-packed page. Kenn Nesbitt has created forty-five silly poems and songs all about school. Following the success of When the Teacher Isn’t Looking, this book combines Nesbitt’s talent and sense of humor to deliver a knee-slapping collection. If silly principals and crazy lunch ladies don’t have you laughing, a science project that ate the student’s dog will!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less