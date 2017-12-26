The lunch ladies will finally have their revenge! From the lunch ladies getting back at kids who complain about cafeteria food, to principals who disappear into thin air, school has never been so funny. Revenge of the Lunch Ladies is sure to keep the laughs coming with each giggle-packed page. Kenn Nesbitt has created forty-five silly poems and songs all about school.



Revenge of the Lunch Ladies is sure to keep the laughs coming with each giggle-packed page. Kenn Nesbitt has created forty-five silly poems and songs all about school. Following the success of When the Teacher Isn’t Looking, this book combines Nesbitt’s talent and sense of humor to deliver a knee-slapping collection. If silly principals and crazy lunch ladies don’t have you laughing, a science project that ate the student’s dog will!