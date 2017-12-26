Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mary Had a Little Jam

And Other Silly Rhymes

These original nursery rhymes recount the latest adventures of Jack and Jill, Humpty Dumpty, Old King Cole, Old Mother Hubbard, Little Boy Blue, Little Bo-Peep, Yankee Doodle, Georgie Porgie, Peter Piper, and other best-loved Mother Goose characters.

Written by a gang of gifted poets including Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Linda Knaus, and Darren Sardelli, these rhymes are guaranteed to delight children of all ages. It’s the most popular book of funny, contemporary nursery rhymes in the English language.

Double the Fun with Twice as many Silly Rhymes! We’ve added a Second Helping: 40 Hilarious Poems from Peter, Peter, Pizza Eater.

For more poetry fun, check out http://www.GigglePoetry.com!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Nursery Rhymes

On Sale: October 18th 2017

Price: $8.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781481492782

Edition: Enhanced Edition

Giggle Poetry