The classic playground song where readers try to figure out who took the cookies — available in board book edition!



"Who took the cookies from the cookie jar? The jar was full! Where did they go? Mmm…Oh!…Now I know…Mouse took the cookies from the cookie jar!"

In this playful adaptation of the classic playground song set in the Southwest, readers will delight in helping to solve the mystery of the missing cookies as Skunk travels the desert and asks each of his animal friends, Mouse, Raven, Squirrel, Rabbit, Turtle, Raccoon, Beaver, and Frog: "Who took the cookies from the cookie jar?!"