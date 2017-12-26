When The Teacher Isn't Looking
When The Teacher Isn't Looking

And Other Funny School Poems

by Kenn Nesbitt

Illustrated by Mike Gordon

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780684031286

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: June 1st 2010

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry / Poetry (see Also Stories In Verse)

PAGE COUNT: 80

Students and teachers will roar as Kenn Nesbitt pokes fun at silly school topics with dozens of wacky poems.

Who knew school lunches and detention could be so funny? Kenn Nesbitt, that’s who! Do you attend a school like the one Kenn Nesbitt describes in this hysterically funny collection of poems? There’s a frenzied food fight in the cafeteria. For show-and-tell, kids burp the ABCs. Recently, “pet days” have been banned (and for good reason). And the funniest things happen when the teacher isn’t looking. Kids and teachers rate these rhymes A+ (and you will, too).

