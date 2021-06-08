Away with Words!
Away with Words!

Wise and Witty Poems for Language Lovers

by Mary Ann Hoberman

Illustrated by James Perry Hoberman

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316167659

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry

PAGE COUNT: 64

Hardcover
A deliciously clever and entertaining collection of poems that celebrate word play by former Children's Poet Laureate and New York Times bestselling author Mary Ann Hoberman

Words are remarkable / Here is a book / Where you'll not only listen / You also will look / Where you'll not only look / But you also will think / About words and their meanings / And how in the blink / Of an eye or a letter / Their meanings can change / Words are remarkable / Language is strange!

In this poetry collection, the masterful Mary Ann Hoberman celebrates the joy of wordplay with poems about the alphabet, assonance, alliteration, grammar and punctuation, similes, rhythm and rhyme, and so much more!

