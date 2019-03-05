Learn more about the variety of fascinating ways animals sleep: from upside down and holding hands, to sleeping while swimming or flying!



Did you know otters sleep while holding hands; zebra finches rehearse their songs while dreaming; ducks and dolphins sleep with one half of their brains at a time; and, frigate birds sleep while flying? A Songbird Dreams of Singing: Poems about Sleeping Animals is a book of poetry with a scientific-and child-friendly-underpinning. With a poem for every animal, followed by a paragraph explaining the fascinating science behind how that animal sleeps, this artfully compiled book captures the wonder of our ecosystem. Designed with the look of a classic storybook/collection, with special effects on the cover, the book makes the perfect gift for young children!

