Peculiar Primates
Fun Facts About These Curious Creatures

Illustrated by Claire Powell

by Debra Kempf Shumaker

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762478200

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: October 11th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Apes, Monkeys, Etc.

PAGE COUNT: 32

Hardcover
From flossing and howling, to spinning heads and thumping chests, this delightful follow up to Freaky, Funky Fish explores the amazing things primates do. 

All primates climb and breathe in air. They have big brains and hands and hair. But. . . some live alone, some live in groups. One primate has a nose that droops. Peculiar Primates is an adorable picture book with a scientific—and child-friendly—underpinning. With examples of different primates for each description, as well as extensive backmatter explaining the fascinating science behind their behaviors, this bizarre book captures the wonders of our ecosystem.

