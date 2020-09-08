Claire Powell

Debra Kempf Shumaker loves weird and fascinating facts. When she isn’t reading or writing, Debra enjoys watching Jeopardy or hanging outside with her favorite primates—her husband and three sons. She writes from her home in northern Virginia. Visit Debra online at http://www.debrashumaker.com.&#160;

Claire Powell is a bestselling children’s book illustrator working in London, UK. She started out designing for big-hitting television brands before an impromptu visit to a children’s book exhibition led her down the path of illustration. A hugely versatile artist, Claire has a talent for creating characters that are brimming with emotion and personality. Visit Claire online at http://www.claire-powell.com&#160;
 
