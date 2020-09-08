Claire Powell
Debra Kempf Shumaker loves weird and fascinating facts. When she isn’t reading or writing, Debra enjoys watching Jeopardy or hanging outside with her favorite primates—her husband and three sons. She writes from her home in northern Virginia. Visit Debra online at http://www.debrashumaker.com. Read More
Claire Powell is a bestselling children’s book illustrator working in London, UK. She started out designing for big-hitting television brands before an impromptu visit to a children’s book exhibition led her down the path of illustration. A hugely versatile artist, Claire has a talent for creating characters that are brimming with emotion and personality. Visit Claire online at http://www.claire-powell.com 
By the Author
Peculiar Primates
From flossing and howling, to spinning heads and thumping chests, this delightful follow up to Freaky, Funky Fish explores the amazing things primates do. All primates…
Freaky, Funky Fish
From zapping, stinging, even singing, to playing dead or having a see-through head, discover the interesting things different fish do to survive in this delightful…