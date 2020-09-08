Debra Kempf Shumaker loves weird and fascinating facts. When she isn't reading or writing, Debra enjoys cooking, gardening, and watching Jeopardy. She lives in northern Virginia with her husband, three sons, and two cats who miss the days the youngest son owned an aquarium full of fish. Freaky, FunkyFish is her debut picture book.

Claire Powell is a bestselling children's book illustrator working in London, UK. She started out designing for big-hitting television brands before an impromptu visit to a children's book exhibition led her down the path of illustration. A hugely versatile artist, Claire has a talent for creating characters that are brimming with emotion and personality.