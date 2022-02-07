From flossing and howling, to spinning heads and thumping chests, this delightful follow up to Freaky, Funky Fish explores the amazing things primates do.



All primates climb and breathe in air. They have big brains and hands and hair. But. . . some live alone, some live in groups. One primate has a nose that droops. Peculiar Primates is an adorable picture book with a scientific—and child-friendly—underpinning. With examples of different primates for each description, as well as extensive backmatter explaining the fascinating science behind their behaviors, this bizarre book captures the wonders of our ecosystem.