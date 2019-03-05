Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kate Hosford
Kate Hosford is the author of five picture books including Infinity and Me, which garnered many awards including a Bank Street Best of the Year, an ALA notable, was a JLG selection and many others. Her books have sold in half a dozen languages. Her newest book, Mama’s Belly, just came out from Abrams, to wonderful reviews, including from PW which said: “Readers awaiting the arrival of a sibling will gain assurance that there will be more than enough love to go around.” Kate lives in Brooklyn, NY.Read More
Jennifer M. Potter is an illustrator who lives in San Francisco. When she’s not busy drawing, she volunteers at the local animal shelter. She has ridden an elephant, adopted an otter, and fed a giraffe. She lives with her husband, several attention-starved plants, and a concerning number of watercolor palettes.
Jennifer M. Potter is an illustrator who lives in San Francisco. When she’s not busy drawing, she volunteers at the local animal shelter. She has ridden an elephant, adopted an otter, and fed a giraffe. She lives with her husband, several attention-starved plants, and a concerning number of watercolor palettes.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
A Songbird Dreams of Singing
Learn more about the variety of fascinating ways animals sleep: from upside down and holding hands, to sleeping while swimming or flying!Did you know otters…