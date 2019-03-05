Kate Hosford

Kate Hosford is the author of five picture books including Infinity and Me, which garnered many awards including a Bank Street Best of the Year, an ALA notable, was a JLG selection and many others. Her books have sold in half a dozen languages. Her newest book, Mama’s Belly, just came out from Abrams, to wonderful reviews, including from PW which said: “Readers awaiting the arrival of a sibling will gain assurance that there will be more than enough love to go around.” Kate lives in Brooklyn, NY.



Jennifer M. Potter is an illustrator who lives in San Francisco. When she’s not busy drawing, she volunteers at the local animal shelter. She has ridden an elephant, adopted an otter, and fed a giraffe. She lives with her husband, several attention-starved plants, and a concerning number of watercolor palettes.