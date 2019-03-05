Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Songbird Dreams of Singing

A Songbird Dreams of Singing

Poems about Sleeping Animals

by

Illustrated by

Learn more about the variety of fascinating ways animals sleep: from upside down and holding hands, to sleeping while swimming or flying!

Did you know otters sleep while holding hands; zebra finches rehearse their songs while dreaming; ducks and dolphins sleep with one half of their brains at a time; and, frigate birds sleep while flying? A Songbird Dreams of Singing: Poems about Sleeping Animals is a book of poetry with a scientific-and child-friendly-underpinning. With a poem for every animal, followed by a paragraph explaining the fascinating science behind how that animal sleeps, this artfully compiled book captures the wonder of our ecosystem. Designed with the look of a classic storybook/collection, with special effects on the cover, the book makes the perfect gift for young children!
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780762467150

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Firmly in control of language and rhyme schemes but varying tone and tempo as she goes, Hosford marvels at the sleep habits of 18 creatures. At once eye-closing and eye-opening."—Kirkus Reviews
Read More Read Less