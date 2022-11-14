My Head Has a Bellyache

Praise for I'm Just No Good at Rhyming: And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups:



A New York Times Bestseller

A New York Times Editors' Choice

An NPR Best Book of 2017

An Amazon Best Book of 2017

A Publishers Weekly Best Book of 2017

A News & Observer Wilde Award Book of 2017

A Booklist Editors' Choice: Books for Youth 2017 Selection

A Kirkus Best Middle-Grade Books of 2017 Selection

School Library Journal's Best Books of 2017

Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books of 2017

An Iowa Public Radio Best Children's Books to Give in 2017

100 Scope Notes Top 20 Books of 2017

School Library Journal's Fuse #8 Blog - 2017 Poetry Books for Kids

A Nerdies 2017 Selection

NCTE's 2018 Notable Poetry Books

ALA-ALSC Notable Books for Children List 2018

A Parents' Choice Award Gold Winner for Audio Books 2018



* "A frolicking romp through the zany world of nonsense verse.... Visual, aural, and downright guffaw-inspiring puns and riddles abound in this wildly imaginative and cleverly illustrated debut collection. The inspired and inspiring sense of play knows no bounds." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review



* "Those who claim to hate poetry will enjoy this riotous compilation.... A surefire winner for reading aloud or for snickering with under the covers." —School Library Journal, starred review



* "Hits a poetry trifecta: high energy, rhymes that can rival Cole Porter's, and a torrent of ideas...a worthy heir to Silverstein, Seuss, and even Ogden Nash." —Publishers Weekly, starred review



* "A magnificently wacky romp through verse.... This moving, madcap anthem to language is sure to stand the test of time." —Booklist, starred review



* "There's not a dud in the bunch." —The Horn Book, starred review



* "Comedy gold.... This is one collection that rewards repeat visits." —The Horn Book, starred review



"This Hollywood writer and award-winning illustrator might just make all of us—the kids and the grown-ups—smile again." —The New York Times



"It's a veritable sundae of delights-layers of puns, word games, visual jokes—that I honestly would give to any kid ages short to tall." —NPR's Book Concierge



"This inspired collection of nonsense verse from the executive producer of How I Met Your Mother showcases a rare gift for wacky wordplay." —People



"I'm just no good at describing how wonderful this book is. Smart and sweet, wild and wicked, brilliantly funny—it's everything a book for kids should be." —BJ Novak, actor and bestselling author of The Book With No Pictures



"I am a grown man and this book made me laugh out loud. When I was a kid, this was the kind of book that made me want to make comedy." —Jason Segel, actor, screenwriter, producer, and author of Nightmares!



"This book, with its loony poems and seriously weird illustrations, is ridiculous, nonsensical, peculiar, outrageous, possibly deranged—and utterly, totally, absolutely delicious. Read it! Immediately!" —Judith Viorst, bestselling author of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day



"Chris Harris is a poet and everyone should know it! Love this book!" —Andrea Beaty, bestselling author of Rosie Revere, Engineer