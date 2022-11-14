Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
My Head Has a Bellyache
And More Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
The long anticipated follow up to the highly-accoladed, New York Times bestselling poetry collection I'm Just No Good at Rhyming, full of new surprising twists of wit and wordplay that solidifies Chris Harris's reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with!
I'm Just No Good at Rhyming is this century's most acclaimed comedic poetry collection so far, described as "a worthy heir to Silverstein, Seuss, and even Ogden Nash" (PublishersWeekly), "wildly imaginative…inspired and inspiring" (Kirkus), and as "everything a book for kids should be" (B.J. Novak). Now, Chris Harris delivers all that and more with dazzling new heights of creativity, kooky conundrums, witty wordsmithing, and of course, wacky laugh-out-loud fun!
There's a whole new cast of characters to meet, from the Nail-Clipping Fairy (who delivers teeth at night), to Orloc the Destroyer (who can be defeated only by his mommy), to the Elderly Caveman (who complains about the younger generation obsessed with playing with fire). There are more mind-bending verbal and visual riddles, plus there's plenty of hilarious hijinks hiding around every corner, whether it's a buffalo that escapes one poem and roams through others or a meteor threatening to land on the book and obliterate everything. There's even a mini book-within-a-book! In between it all, cartoonist Andrea Tsurumi’s diverse range of exuberant people, creatures, and anthropomorphic objects ripple through the pages with playful energy.
If your head has a bellyache as you read this book, it will only be because you're laughing WAY. TOO. HARD!
* "A frolicking romp through the zany world of nonsense verse.... Visual, aural, and downright guffaw-inspiring puns and riddles abound in this wildly imaginative and cleverly illustrated debut collection. The inspired and inspiring sense of play knows no bounds." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Those who claim to hate poetry will enjoy this riotous compilation.... A surefire winner for reading aloud or for snickering with under the covers." —School Library Journal, starred review
* "Hits a poetry trifecta: high energy, rhymes that can rival Cole Porter's, and a torrent of ideas...a worthy heir to Silverstein, Seuss, and even Ogden Nash." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "A magnificently wacky romp through verse.... This moving, madcap anthem to language is sure to stand the test of time." —Booklist, starred review
* "There's not a dud in the bunch." —The Horn Book, starred review
* "Comedy gold.... This is one collection that rewards repeat visits." —The Horn Book, starred review
"This Hollywood writer and award-winning illustrator might just make all of us—the kids and the grown-ups—smile again." —The New York Times
"It's a veritable sundae of delights-layers of puns, word games, visual jokes—that I honestly would give to any kid ages short to tall." —NPR's Book Concierge
"This inspired collection of nonsense verse from the executive producer of How I Met Your Mother showcases a rare gift for wacky wordplay." —People
"I'm just no good at describing how wonderful this book is. Smart and sweet, wild and wicked, brilliantly funny—it's everything a book for kids should be." —BJ Novak, actor and bestselling author of The Book With No Pictures
"I am a grown man and this book made me laugh out loud. When I was a kid, this was the kind of book that made me want to make comedy." —Jason Segel, actor, screenwriter, producer, and author of Nightmares!
"This book, with its loony poems and seriously weird illustrations, is ridiculous, nonsensical, peculiar, outrageous, possibly deranged—and utterly, totally, absolutely delicious. Read it! Immediately!" —Judith Viorst, bestselling author of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
"Chris Harris is a poet and everyone should know it! Love this book!" —Andrea Beaty, bestselling author of Rosie Revere, Engineer