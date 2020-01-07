Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I'm Just No Good at Rhyming
And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups
This bestselling, highly acclaimed collection of laugh-out-loud poems is a must-have addition to every child’s–and immature grown-up’s–bookshelf, now with a bright new jacket design!Read More
“Smart and sweet, wild and wicked, brilliantly funny–it’s everything a book for kids should be,” declared B.J. Novak, author of the blockbuster The Book With No Pictures. Recipient of nearly a dozen “best books of the year” citations and lauded by critics and fans as a worthy heir to such greats as Silverstein, Scieszka, Seuss, Nash, and Lear, Chris Harris’s debut children’s work molds wit and wordplay, nonsense and oxymoron, and visual and verbal sleight-of-hand in masterful ways that make you look at the world in a whole new wonderfully upside-down way. This groundbreaking collection offers a surprise around every corner and is chock-full of hidden jokes. Adding to the fun is nearly one hundred pieces of absurdly clever art by legendary illustrator Lane Smith.
Edition: New edition
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for I'm Just No Good at Rhyming: And Other Nonsense for Mischievous Kids and Immature Grown-Ups:
A New York Times Bestseller
A New York Times Editors' Choice
An NPR Best Book of 2017
An Amazon Best Book of 2017
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of 2017
A News & Observer Wilde Award Book of 2017
A Booklist Editors' Choice: Books for Youth 2017 Selection
A Kirkus Best Middle-Grade Books of 2017 Selection
School Library Journal's Best Books of 2017
Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books of 2017
An Iowa Public Radio Best Children's Books to Give in 2017
100 Scope Notes Top 20 Books of 2017
School Library Journal's Fuse #8 Blog - 2017 Poetry Books for Kids
A Nerdies 2017 Selection
NCTE's 2018 Notable Poetry Books
ALA-ALSC Notable Books for Children List 2018
A Parents' Choice Award Gold Winner for Audio Books 2018
*"A frolicking romp through the zany world of nonsense verse.... Visual, aural, and downright guffaw-inspiring puns and riddles abound in this wildly imaginative and cleverly illustrated debut collection. The inspired and inspiring sense of play knows no bounds."
—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
*"Those who claim to hate poetry will enjoy this riotous compilation.... A surefire winner for reading aloud or for snickering with under the covers."
—School Library Journal, starred review
*"Hits a poetry trifecta: high energy, rhymes that can rival Cole Porter's, and a torrent of ideas...a worthy heir to Silverstein, Seuss, and even Ogden Nash."
—Publishers Weekly, starred review
*"A magnificently wacky romp through verse... This moving, madcap anthem to language is sure to stand the test of time."
—Booklist, starred review
*"There's not a dud in the bunch."
—The Horn Book, starred review
*"Comedy gold... This is one collection that rewards repeat visits."—The Horn Book, starred review
"This Hollywood writer and award-winning illustrator might just make all of us--the kids and the grown-ups--smile again."—The New York Times
"It's a veritable sundae of delights-layers of puns, word games, visual jokes-that I honestly would give to any kid ages short to tall."
—NPR's Book Concierge
"This inspired collection of nonsense verse from the executive producer of How I Met Your Mother showcases a rare gift for wacky wordplay."—People
"Funniest book of the year for kids? Gosh, there's a lot of competition out there but. . . . YES, YES, ALL RIGHT, YOU GOT ME! This is probably the funniest book of 2017 for kids. "
—Betsy Bird, A Fuse #8 Production
