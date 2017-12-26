Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When The Teacher isn't Looking

And Other Funny School Poems

by

Illustrated by

Students and teachers will roar as Kenn Nesbitt pokes fun at silly school topics with dozens of wacky poems.

Who knew school lunches and detention could be so funny? Kenn Nesbitt, that’s who! Do you attend a school like the one Kenn Nesbitt describes in this hysterically funny collection of poems? There’s a frenzied food fight in the cafeteria. For show-and-tell, kids burp the ABCs. Recently, “pet days” have been banned (and for good reason). And the funniest things happen when the teacher isn’t looking. Kids and teachers rate these rhymes A+ (and you will, too).
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

On Sale: August 7th 2012

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781442455856

Running Press Logo
What's Inside

