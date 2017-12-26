Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
No More Homework! No More Tests!
Kids' Favorite Funny School Poems
No More Homework! No More Tests! includes the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book. These hilarious poems were written by a number of poets, including Shel Silverstein, Jack Prelutsky, David L. Harrison, Colin McNaughton, Carol Diggory Shields, Kalli Dakos, and Bruce Lansky. Sillier than a teacher with hiccups, funnier than toilet paper stuck to the bottom of the principal’s shoe, it is certain to have readers laughing by the first page. This book puts the cool back in school and makes students WANT to write and read poetry.Read More
Appropriate for Grades 1-6, and Ages 5-12.
“Even the most reluctant readers will get caught up in the mix of fun…this collection is guaranteed to elicit laughs.” —Booklist