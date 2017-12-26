Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

No More Homework! No More Tests!

No More Homework! No More Tests!

Kids' Favorite Funny School Poems

by

Illustrated by

No More Homework! No More Tests! includes the funniest poems about school ever collected in one book. These hilarious poems were written by a number of poets, including Shel Silverstein, Jack Prelutsky, David L. Harrison, Colin McNaughton, Carol Diggory Shields, Kalli Dakos, and Bruce Lansky. Sillier than a teacher with hiccups, funnier than toilet paper stuck to the bottom of the principal’s shoe, it is certain to have readers laughing by the first page. This book puts the cool back in school and makes students WANT to write and read poetry.

Appropriate for Grades 1-6, and Ages 5-12.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / Humorous

On Sale: August 1st 1997

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9780671577025

Running Press Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

“Even the most reluctant readers will get caught up in the mix of fun…this collection is guaranteed to elicit laughs.” —Booklist
Read More Read Less

Giggle Poetry