Miles of Smiles
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Miles of Smiles

A Collection of Laugh-Out-Loud Poems

Edited by Bruce Lansky

Illustrated by Stephen Carpenter

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780689034619

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: July 1st 2013

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Poetry / General

PAGE COUNT: 132

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
You’ll Find a Smile on Every Page of this Book!

Thousands of elementary-school students helped Bruce Lansky, “The King of Giggle Poetry,” pick the poems by Kenn Nesbitt, Joyce Armor, Joan Horton, Eric Ode, Dave Crawley, Ted Scheu, and other poets included in this book. If these poems don’t put a smile on your face, Stephen Carpenter’s hilarious illustrations surely will!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Giggle Poetry