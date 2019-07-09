A Child's Introduction to Poetry (Revised and Updated)

This delightful, interactive journey through the history of the world’s poetry now includes a removable poster and access to downloadable audio, allowing kids to listen and learn as they experience the magic of the spoken word.









Poetry can be fun — especially when we can read it, hear it, and discover its many delights with the help of cartoon character Professor Driscoll and other delightful illustrations.painlessly introduces kids (and parents) to the greatest poets in history — from Homer and Shakespeare to Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou — and provides excellent examples of their work and commentary on what makes it so special and everlasting. The book covers everything from epics and odes to nonsense verse and haikus, and is filled with examples of every style.This multimedia package encourages children to listen, read, and learn, and opens the door to a lifetime of appreciation of a rich literary tradition. Also included is a removable, fold-out poster of “Jabberwocky” by Lewis Carroll, one of history’s most iconic poems, so that kids can recognize and reflect on the everlasting power of the written word.