Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Miles of Smiles
A Collection of Laugh-Out-Loud Poems
You’ll Find a Smile on Every Page of this Book!Read More
Thousands of elementary-school students helped Bruce Lansky, “The King of Giggle Poetry,” pick the poems by Kenn Nesbitt, Joyce Armor, Joan Horton, Eric Ode, Dave Crawley, Ted Scheu, and other poets included in this book. If these poems don’t put a smile on your face, Stephen Carpenter’s hilarious illustrations surely will!
Thousands of elementary-school students helped Bruce Lansky, “The King of Giggle Poetry,” pick the poems by Kenn Nesbitt, Joyce Armor, Joan Horton, Eric Ode, Dave Crawley, Ted Scheu, and other poets included in this book. If these poems don’t put a smile on your face, Stephen Carpenter’s hilarious illustrations surely will!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use