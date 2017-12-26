The Aliens Have Landed at Our School
The Aliens Have Landed at Our School

by Kenn Nesbitt

Illustrated by Margeaux Lucas

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780689048647

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2006

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Poetry / Poetry (see Also Stories In Verse)

PAGE COUNT: 96

Trade Paperback
This book is packed with far-out, funny, clever poems guaranteed to give readers a galactic case of the giggles.

Children will love the slightly screwy world of Kenn Nesbitt, with mashed potatoes on the ceiling, kangaruplets, skunks falling in love, antigravity machines, and a jillion other imaginative subjects.

Giggle Poetry