The Aliens Have Landed at Our School

This book is packed with far-out, funny, clever poems guaranteed to give readers a galactic case of the giggles.
Children will love the slightly screwy world of Kenn Nesbitt, with mashed potatoes on the ceiling, kangaruplets, skunks falling in love, antigravity machines, and a jillion other imaginative subjects.
Children will love the slightly screwy world of Kenn Nesbitt, with mashed potatoes on the ceiling, kangaruplets, skunks falling in love, antigravity machines, and a jillion other imaginative subjects.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use