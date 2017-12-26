What I Did on My Summer Vacation

Summer days are here again!



Here are over forty sidesplitting poems about summer vacation, covering everything from the much-anticipated last day of school to family road trips, wacky days at summer camp, learning how to swim, dizzying roller coaster rides, fun-filled days at the beach, and finally, the dreaded first day of the new school year.



Summer days are here again!



Here are over forty sidesplitting poems about summer vacation, covering everything from the much-anticipated last day of school to family road trips, wacky days at summer camp, learning how to swim, dizzying roller coaster rides, fun-filled days at the beach, and finally, the dreaded first day of the new school year. These hilarious poems written by Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Robert Pottle, Eric Ode, and Neal Levin, and the rest of the all-star gang of Giggle Poets are sure to make you count the days until summer vacation begins!



Beach Book Festival Award (Honorable Mention Finalist: Children’s Books), USA Book News (Best Books Award Finalist), Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards (Children’s Poetry Gold Award).