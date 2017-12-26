Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Teacher's In Detention

My Teacher's In Detention

Kid's Favorite Funny School Poems

My Teacher’s In Detention contains 50 hilarious poems about school that cover everything from homework and tests to detention and gross-out school lunches. The book contains poems by well-known poets, including Bruce Lansky, Kenn Nesbitt, Robert Pottle, and more great “giggle poets.” Editor and contributor Bruce Lansky is one of North America’s three bestselling authors of children’s poetry books. His kid-tested, giggle-filled children’s poetry books have sold over 3.5 million copies. This book follows on the success of Lansky’s other school poetry anthologies, No More Homework! No More Tests!, and If Kids Ruled the School, which have sold over 500,000 copies in all editions and are among the best selling children’s poetry books at retail.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction

On Sale: July 31st 2012

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781442455849

