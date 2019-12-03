Jabberwocky



‘Twas brillig, and the slithy toves did gyre and gimble in the wabe; All mimsy were the borogoves, and the mom raths outgrabe. Lewis Carroll’s most iconic seemingly nonsensical poem is brought to life like never before with award-winning illustrator Charles Santore’s stunning renditions of a brave warrior who is on a mission to slay the dastardly Jabberwock. Get lost in this magical world full of beasts (both familiar and fantastical) with your children while reading and re-reading Jabberwocky year after year.