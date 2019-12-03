Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jabberwocky

Jabberwocky

by

Illustrated by


‘Twas brillig, and the slithy toves did gyre and gimble in the wabe; All mimsy were the borogoves, and the mom raths outgrabe. Lewis Carroll’s most iconic seemingly nonsensical poem is brought to life like never before with award-winning illustrator Charles Santore’s stunning renditions of a brave warrior who is on a mission to slay the dastardly Jabberwock. Get lost in this magical world full of beasts (both familiar and fantastical) with your children while reading and re-reading Jabberwocky year after year.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: August 25th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762465392

What's Inside

