60,000+ Baby Names

An expanded edition of 55,000+ Baby Names with over 60,000 names and 200 fun, helpful lists of names to consider. It also has the latest rankings for the top 100 boys’ and girls’ names and 1,500 names used for both genders with icons that show which names are used more for boys, more for girls, or about 50/50. And, it includes more than 5,000 Hispanic names and 5,000 African-American names. (Of course, it also includes well over 5,000 English, Latin, Hebrew, Greek, French, Irish, and German names and thousands of names from throughout Europe and Asia.)