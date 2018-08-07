Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

100,000+ Baby Names

100,000+ Baby Names

The most helpful, complete, & up-to-date name book

by

The most helpful, complete, and yearly up-to-date name book

What’s new about names? The new edition of 100,000+ Baby
Names by Bruce Lansky features the most up-to-date lists of names, trends, advice, and fascinating facts about names, including:
  • Hundreds of newly popular names and variations
  • The latest list of top 100 names for boys and girls
  • The latest naming trends: what’s hot and what’s not
  • The most rapidly rising and falling top 1,000 names
  • Updated lists of names to consider, including names of newly famous people and fictional characters
  • The most popular gender-neutral names and their rates of use (more for boys, more for girls, or 50/50)
  • New (and classic) celebrity baby names
And our list of names from around the world keeps growing! Here you’ll find more than 100,000 names–complete with origins, meanings, variations, and famous namesakes. You’ll find names from major linguistic and ethnic groups of origin, including English (19,000 names), Latin (11,000 names), Greek (11,000 names), American (11,000 names), Hebrew (9,000 names), Hispanic (9,000 names), French (8,000 names), Irish (7,000 names), and German (6,000 names)–plus thousands of Scottish, Welsh, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, Scandinavian, Polish, Native American, Hawaiian, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Australian/Aboriginal, African, and Hindi names. The list features unique spellings of popular names that are catching on, plus newly popular names and variations not listed in other books and websites.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Baby Names

On Sale: July 9th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 576

ISBN-13: 9780306845246

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Revised

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews