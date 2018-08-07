Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
100,000+ Baby Names
The most helpful, complete, & up-to-date name book
The most helpful, complete, and yearly up-to-date name bookRead More
What’s new about names? The new edition of 100,000+ Baby
Names by Bruce Lansky features the most up-to-date lists of names, trends, advice, and fascinating facts about names, including:
- Hundreds of newly popular names and variations
- The latest list of top 100 names for boys and girls
- The latest naming trends: what’s hot and what’s not
- The most rapidly rising and falling top 1,000 names
- Updated lists of names to consider, including names of newly famous people and fictional characters
- The most popular gender-neutral names and their rates of use (more for boys, more for girls, or 50/50)
- New (and classic) celebrity baby names
Edition: Revised
