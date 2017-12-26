The Best Baby Name Book in the Whole Wide World
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Best Baby Name Book in the Whole Wide World

by Bruce Lansky

Da Capo Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780671544638

USD: $10  /  CAD: $13

ON SALE: October 18th 1984

Genre: Nonfiction / Family & Relationships / Baby Names

PAGE COUNT: 144

Trade Paperback
The fun, easy way to name your baby!

* over 13,001 boys’ and girls’ names, nicknames and variations
* origins, meanings, and famous namesakes
* the most popular names In the US. and around the world
* advice from “Dear Abby”
* 15 steps to selecting the right name for your baby
* psychological stereotypes of popular names
* how to change names and famous people who did
* current baby naming trends
* fascinating facts about names
* how to make the best final decision on your baby’s name!

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews