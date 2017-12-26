Amy Buswell

Amy Buswell is a reading specialist who teaches in West Palm Beach, FL. Her entertaining “reading lessons” have dramatically raised the reading skills and scores of the students who attended schools at which she has taught.



Bruce Lansky has written and edited 18 books of humorous poetry for children, which have sold more than 3.5 million copies. Lansky has visited more than 600 schools, and he also created the popular Giggle Poetry website.



Stephen Carpenter is the illustrator who has helped 16 “Giggle Poetry” books come alive with hilarious illustrations. He lives just outside Kansas City with his wife, Becki, and their sheepdog, Lulu.