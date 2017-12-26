Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Age Happens

Age Happens

The Best Quotes & Cartoons about Growing Older

by

A gift of laughter for your aging friends and relatives (or comic relief for yourself). Here are the funniest quotes and cartoons about growing older by Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Cosby, Chris Rock, Woody Allen, George Burns, Billy Crystal, Garrison Keillor, Erma Bombeck, Phyllis Diller, Betty White, Jerry Seinfeld, Joan Rivers, and other humorists.

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Anecdotes & Quotations

On Sale: December 31st 2013

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 112

ISBN-13: 9781451679960

What's Inside

Reader Reviews